



— For the next two years, an Elk Grove teacher will lead the 325,000 members of the California Teachers Association.

Terry Boyd of Elk Grove has been an educator for 23 years.

He has also served a MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) advisor and elementary coordinator for the Elk Grove Unified School District.

The position of President of the CTA is for two years.