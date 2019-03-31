SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are still on the scene of a double homicide at a shopping center on Elkhorn Boulevard in Foothill Farms, hoping to unravel what happened.

The incident happened late Saturday night.

Deputies say they responded to a 911 call to find two male victims who had been shot.

They say citizens were performing CPR on one of the men when they arrived.

Unfortunately, both victims died, one at the scene and the other at a nearby hospital.

At this time, detectives are not releasing any information about a possible shooter or a motive.

If you have any information about the shootings, you are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.