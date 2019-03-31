Filed Under:dam, Oroville, weather


OROVILLE (CBS13) — Just over two years after the damaged Oroville Dam spillway caused nearly 200,000 people to evacuate, the Department of Water Resources says will be back in operation this week.

Due to predicted storms, the DWR says it expects to use the spillway on Tuesday.

Officials say the reconstructed spillway is now able to handle water flows and provide flood protection for the surrounding communities.

Not much of the 1961 crumbled version of the spillway remains. There is now gravel, concrete and steel being used on the new chute.

