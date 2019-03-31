



— Just over two years after the damaged Oroville Dam spillway caused nearly 200,000 people to evacuate, the Department of Water Resources says will be back in operation this week.

Due to predicted storms, the DWR says it expects to use the spillway on Tuesday.

Officials say the reconstructed spillway is now able to handle water flows and provide flood protection for the surrounding communities.

🚨🚨 #HereWeGo #OrovilleDam #OrovilleSpillways CHP will have an increased presence along Oro Dam Blvd beginning Tuesday morning, and *if* the outflow reaches 30,000 CFS, we will close Oro Dam Blvd east btwn Glen Drive and Canyon Drive. Officers will staff these closures. 👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/rvvXHz0pwr — CHP Oroville (@CHP_Oroville) March 31, 2019

Not much of the 1961 crumbled version of the spillway remains. There is now gravel, concrete and steel being used on the new chute.