



— Stockton Police say they seized three handguns in separate incidents on Saturday.

The first happened Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of South Sikh Street, when they say they witnessed people drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on the street. They arrested Oscar Chavez-Mexicano, 18, for weapons charges.

The second occurred during a traffic stop Saturday night at Cherokee Road and Sanguinetti Lane, where they arrested Soeub Seang, 36, for weapons charges.

The third happened during a traffic stop late Saturday night on State Route 99. Police say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. They arrested Jacob Morgan, 22, weapons charges and impounded his vehicle.