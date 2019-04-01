  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Truckee News, Truckee Police
(credit: Truckee Police)

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A seven-year-old girl vacationing in Truckee is recovering after falling between the side of a house and high-piled snow.

(credit: Truckee Police)

Truckee police say Eva was approximately six-eight feet down a narrow opening and had to put on her own helmet and harness so fire and police personnel could hoist her to safety.

Luckily Eva is uninjured and is back to her vacation.

Police wanted to remind everyone that “snow cave” areas are dangerous, especially with warming temperatures.

