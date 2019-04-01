  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) – An Alta woman is facing embezzlement charges after detectives say she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local business.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Amber Jenny Clark was arrested last Tuesday by the department’s property crimes detectives. Clark had been under investigation after funds had been found missing from an unnamed business in Auburn.

Amber Jenny Clark's booking photo. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say their investigation found Clark had allegedly written checks to herself against the company’s account.

Exactly how much money was embezzled has not been disclosed, but detectives say it’s in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Clark was booked into Placer County Jail and is being held on $240,000 bail.

