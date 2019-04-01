  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting Monday, sales tax in 51 California cities – including four in the Sacramento area – is increasing.

Sacramento, West Sacramento, Roseville and Lodi will see new rates.

Taxes in Roseville and Sacramento are each going up a half-percent, while West Sacramento is going from 8 percent to 8-25 percent.

Lodi will see a 1-percent hike.

Several Bay Area cities will also see sales tax increases: Alameda, Antioch, Martinez, Redwood City, Los Gatos, plus all of Sonoma County.

The standard rate statewide is 7.25 percent.

Online shoppers won’t get any tax relief, either, as a result of a 2018 Supreme Court decision. The ruling meant California now requires out-of-state retailers – who previously were exempted – to collect sales and use taxes.

