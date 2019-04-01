



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The FBI is looking for information to help identify and arrest a bank robbery suspect allegedly tied to four robberies in the greater Sacramento region.

The suspect is a young white male, believed to be 20-30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He is suspected in the following robberies:

Friday, November 23, 2018, at approximately 1:55 p.m.

River City Bank located at 239 E Street in Davis Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at approximately 2:05 p.m.

S. Bank located at 903 Colusa Avenue in Yuba City Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at approximately 1:43 p.m.

S. Bank located at 1020 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills Friday, February 15, 2019, at approximately 3:25 p.m.

The suspect allegedly attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank at 1235 Stratford Avenue in Dixon on Saturday, March 2 but was unsuccessful.

Officials say during each of the robberies, the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and presented a demand note. After receiving money, the suspect then departed on foot

He has frequently worn hooded sweatshirts with the hood pulled over baseball-style caps, dark basketball-style shorts, and black shoes. Images of the suspect, including a composite developed from surveillance footage from the robberies, are available on the FBI’s Wanted Bank Robber website.

Individuals with information about this man may call the FBI Sacramento Field Office. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. If the subject is spotted in the community, the public is urged to call 911 and not approach the individual. Wanted fugitives, bank robbers, and other cases in need of additional information from the public are posted on the FBI Sacramento Division’s Most Wanted page.