



— Early Enterprises, the owner of Buca di Beppo and several other restaurants, announced Monday that a data breach may have affected payment card information of guests at their restaurants.

The company believes “unauthorized individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems at a certain number of Earl Enterprises’ restaurants.”

The data breach could have captured credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and possibly cardholder names.

Customers at Bucca di Beppo’s Sacramento and Roseville locations may have been affected between 5/23/2018 – 3/1/2019.

For more information about the breach, you can visit the Earl Enterprise website.

The company said online orders were not affected by this incident.