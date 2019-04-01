  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Dixon High School, Dixon News
DIXON (CBS13) — Officials say two teenage boys in Dixon died after an incident involving electricity on Dixon Avenue Monday.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. Monday. CHP said they responded to a report of two teens who were found unresponsive in a field. After attempting life-saving measures, both teenagers were pronounced dead at Kaiser Vacaville.

The identity of the teenagers has not yet been released. Dixon Fire could not release any additional information about the incident or cause of death because it is still under investigation.

According to The Reporter, authorities say the teens grabbed or touched an electrical source while trying to rescue a dog in a Solano Irrigation Canal near Orchard along Dixon Avenue West.

According to a Facebook post from Dixon High School, the teenagers were students. The school could not provide any further information due to the active investigation.

Counseling services will be available to students at Dixon High tomorrow.

This is a developing story. 

