ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) – A snow slide has Highway 50 closed early Monday afternoon and possibly for the rest of the day.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle got stuck in the slide, which happened near Echo Summit. That vehicle has since been taken out of the snow and no one was hurt, deputies say.

Another storm is on the way to the Sierra that’s expected to bring more snow, but precipitation had not started yet at the time the slide happened. Chain controls are not in effect on both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 as of early Monday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to go into effect late Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Deputies say Highway 50 could be closed for the rest of the day due to the slide.