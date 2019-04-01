  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:2020 Presidential Campaign, Kamala Harris
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: United States Senator Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the The Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Human Rights Campaign )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has returned to California’s capital to collect some campaign cash and talk to an appreciative union audience.

She never mentioned President Donald Trump by name, but told union members that “America is not working for working people.”

The state’s junior senator was the keynote speaker Monday night for the legislative conference dinner put on by the California Labor Federation and the State Building and Construction Trades Council.

She’s promoting her proposed tax credit for those earning under $100,000 and her goal of erasing what she called a pay gap for teachers compared to other professionals.

Harris earlier was feted at a fundraiser for her Democratic presidential campaign hosted by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, among others. Tickets ranged from $1,000 to $2,800 to attend the reception.

