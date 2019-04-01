



— A local Special Olympian with autism just competed on the world stage and walked away with two silver medals.

Rocking new hardware, former Rocklin High School swimmer Alec Heuermann is making quite the splash in his hometown. He just got back from the Special Olympic World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi where he earned two silver medals in the 200-meter freestyle and 4×100 meter freestyle events.

“Pretty awesome, I didn’t think I was going to get those two medals – especially two of them which is pretty amazing,” Heuermann said.

The 20-year-old was one of only three Special Olympians from California to receive an invitation to the World Games. His proud family was there to cheer him on.

“Wow it’s been amazing, so being back, he is just taking it all in stride, enjoying his medals, and all his memories of the trip,” said his mom, Candace Capron.

The trip was flooded with amazing memories, including seeing the world’s tallest building.

“My favorite part about Dubai was seeing the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, you get a good view of the Burj Khalifa there too,” Heuermann said.

For this dedicated and now decorated Special Olympian, competing on the world stage only skims the surface of what he’s capable of in the pool.

“The best part about being a swimmer is there are no obstacles, pretty much nothing holding you back,” Heuermann said.