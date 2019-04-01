  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles, san joaquin county

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles prosecutors are joining other California district attorneys to tap technology that could wipe out or reduce more than 50,000 old marijuana convictions.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday that she is joining forces with a nonprofit organization that uses computer algorithms to identify eligible cases.

San Francisco became the first city in the state to work with Code for America to expunge or reduce 8,000 convictions.

State voters approved eliminating some pot-related crimes and wiping out past criminal convictions or reducing felonies to misdemeanors when they legalized recreational marijuana in 2016.

There was no easy way to identify cases and convicts had to file petitions to get their records changed.

San Joaquin County joined LA in announcing it will take part in the effort to remove about 4,000 cases.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s