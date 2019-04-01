



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Helmet camera video captured the scary moments a Stockton firefighter experienced during one incident over the weekend.

According to Stockton Firefighters Local 456, crews responded to a burning building in the city around 1 a.m. Saturday. The building had been boarded up, but a squatter had apparently set fire to a mattress inside.

Officials say buildings like these are especially dangerous. Highlighting their point, during the incident a firefighter fell waist deep into a hole from the first floor to the basement.

The firefighter was OK, and crews were able to stop the fire before it could get any bigger.

Firefighters note the building had already been the site of a fire before Saturday’s incident.