



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After reports of China turning away trash from the United States, CBS13’s Kurtis Ming took a look at common mistakes people make when recycling.

It turns out, a quarter of the stuff that is thrown into the recycle bin is not recyclable.

China now turns down anything that is not 95.5% pure, which is why Recycle Across America wants standardized labels on both home and public recycling bins, spelling out exactly what can be recycled in each community.

Regional recycle centers have staff working to catch out mistakes, targeting what they call “tanglers” which get caught up in the sorting equipment. Tanglers include plastic bags, coat hangers, and garden hoses.

Other recycling programs refusing items such as yogurt cups and shampoo bottles.

Recycle Across America says, “When in doubt, throw it out.”

But here are some quick tips about the do’s don’ts of recycling:

Do not put food, liquids, straws, plastic cups, and plastic dishware in the recycling bin.

Do not put your recyclables in plastic bags.

Do not put aluminum foil, plastic or metal utensils, plastic bags, styrofoam, or plastic wraps in the bin.

Do not put your greasy cardboard pizza box, it’s been contaminated.

Do rinse food out of bottles, jars, and containers.

Do remove metal lids from glass jars.

For more recycling information, check out Recycle Across America’s website.