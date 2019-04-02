  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It may have sounded another April Fool’s Day joke, but Lunchables says it’s new “Brunchables” are actually real.

The lunch room staple teased its “Brunchables” concoction on Monday. Tuesday, the company confirmed that Brunchables are real and will be coming to stores in the near future.

A total of three varieties will be available: Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.

The boxes will be available for a suggested retail price of $1.99 at select stores nationwide starting later in April.

People who are salivating over Brunchables can put their name on a waitlist for a chance to win an exclusive first taste.

