



– More than one hundred people gathered Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens electrocuted in a nearby canal.

“Just goes to show how a small community comes together and really what a good kid Jake was,” his uncle, Eric Hourmouzus.

Family, friends, and complete strangers now sharing in the great loss of Jacob Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider.

“Every month he would text me and tell me he loves me, but man, this is a tough way to say goodbye to a friend,” said Misael Guzman, who called Hourmouzus family.

Hourmouzus and Schneider’s lives came to a tragic end Monday.

The two jumped into an irrigation canal and were electrocuted while trying to save Schneider’s dog’s life.

“He was saving his dog. He loved his dog a lot and I had the unfortunate role of jumping in after them,” said Kelby Holland, Schneider’s cousin.

Kelby was with the boys when they were hurt. He pulled them from the canal, but it was too late.

“I’m still trying to wrap my hands around my son not ever coming home or saying ‘good morning mama’ or ‘I love you’ or his birthday in May or graduation, nothing. It’s gone,” said Hourmouzus’ mom Candy Carrillo.

Candy said she finds comfort knowing her son was trying to do what’s right and so does his grandmother.

“Those boys were really special for doing what they did,” Joy Branco said.

Both families want the two to be remembered for their selfless actions and their love for life.

“He lived life like every kid should. He had so much fun with everybody and everybody has only good words to say,” Holland said.

Sadly those words will soon be goodbye.

“My condolences to his family and everybody who loved him just as much as I did,” Guzman said.