



— Two Dixon teens were killed while reportedly trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal.

Around 4:15 p.m. Monday CHP officers responded to reports of two teens lying unconscious near an orchard along Dixon Avenue West. After being treated with life-saving measures, both boys were pronounced dead at Kaiser Permanente, Vacaville, say authorities.

One teen who was killed has been identified as 17-year-old Jacob Hourmouzus and the other was identified as 17-year-old Jacob Schneider by the Solano County Sheriff’s Department.

Both teens attended Dixon High School.

According to a statement issued by the Solano County Sheriff’ Department, around 12:20 p.m. Monday, Schneider, Hourmouzus, a third male teen, and a female teen were walking alongside the Dixon Irrigation Canal off Dixon Avenue, when two of the boys and the dog crossed the metal bridge spanning the canal. The dog jumped into the canal and Hourmouzus and Scheider jumped in after the dog, attempting to save it. When they reached up and grabbed the bridge to prevent from being swept down the canal, they received an electric shock that preventing them from letting go.

The third boy noticed what was happening, jumped into the canal, and knocked Schneider and Hourmouzus free from the bridge. The boy then brought the teens and the dog out of the canal and onto the side of the levee.

Hourmouzus and Scheider were later declared dead. The dog was also taken into emergency care. It’s unknown if it survived.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Department Investigations unit and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office are working to “search for answers as to how this incident happened,” said Solano County Sheriff’s Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of everyone affected by this tragedy,” he added.

Counseling services are being made available to Dixon High students.

A candlelight vigil is being held on Tuesday night at Dixon Hall Park.