ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Rocklin man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after police say he struck three law enforcement officers who were crossing the street in Roseville.

The incident happened early Monday afternoon at the intersection of East Roseville Parkway and Taylor Road.

Roseville police say witnesses saw a vehicle run a red light, hit three people who were crossing the street, then hit two other cars before stopping.

Turns out, the three pedestrians hit were on-duty law enforcement officers – two deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department and a deputy from Santa Clara County – who were in Roseville for training.

All three deputies were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK. The people inside the other cars hit were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police say.

The driver who ran the red light, 68-year-old Rocklin resident Clyde Gray, was arrested. Gray is facing several charges, including DUI, and also had a couple of outstanding warrants out on driving under the influence.

Gray is being held at South Placer Jail without bail.