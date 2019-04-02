



— The Sacramento City Teacher’s Association announced Tuesday they intend to strike next Thursday, April 11, over alleged violations of the collective bargaining agreement with the district.

Members of the union had earlier voted to authorize a strike on March 15, with 92% of members supporting a walkout.

The union says the strike is scheduled to last one day and teachers will return to work on April 12.

SCTA said they identified 30 violations of the collective bargaining agreement. One of the alleged violations includes using money that was supposed to be directed to lowering class sizes and funding improvements in student services to instead fund administrative salaries.

The district has been preparing for a potential strike and prepping replacement instructors.

District officials confirmed on Monday that potential replacement teachers are getting paid $200 to attend meetings. The replacements would be paid $500 per day if a strike does indeed happen, the district says.

The district is facing a $35 million budget deficit. City leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, have called for renewed negotiations between the teachers association and the school district.

District officials have warned that Sac City Unified schools are projected to run out of cash by November. A state takeover of the district looms if a solution can’t be found.