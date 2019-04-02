



— A large number of goats escaped their pasture Tuesday evening and found their way onto Highway 65 and Ferrari Ranch Road.

Lincoln police and CHP Auburn officers responded to help clear the goats. Officials said several of the goats were struck by vehicles.

Placer County Animal Services responded to the scene and have helped round up the goats near the Park and Ride lot, according to police.

No drivers were hurt in the incident. The roadway is now cleared.

The goats are in the area as part of a grazing program to maintain nearly 2,800 acres of publicly-owned space, according to the City of Lincoln.

You can learn more about the goat grazing program here.