Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Animal control officers will be out on Tuesday to find a dog that bit a 1-year-old child in Modesto.

The incident happened Monday evening along the 300 block of Ash Street. Modesto police say child was left with a laceration to the cheek after the bite.

Officers say the dog had been removed from the home by the time they arrived after the incident on Monday.

Tuesday, animal control officers will be back out again to try and find the dog so it can be quarantined.

Police say it’s unclear which family member owns the dog.

