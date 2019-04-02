  • CBS13On Air

PORTERVILLE (CBS13) – A robbery suspect in Tulare County got more than he bargained for when the attempted stick-up took an unexpected turn.

The incident happened Friday night. Surveillance footage captured a masked man walking into convenience store south of Fresno with a shotgun. The suspect demanded money and the clerk tried to diffuse the situation, opening the register and handing over cash.

But, after apparently seeing an opening, the clerk grabbed the gun and wrestled it from the robber – chasing him from the store.

No one was injured, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

