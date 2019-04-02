EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle crashed into a post office building Tuesday afternoon injuring three people, according to Sacramento Fire.

The crash happened near the corner of Alhambra Boulevard and Stockton Boulevard. The three patients are being treated for injuries, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the driver of the car was attempting to pull into a handicap parking space but crashed into the building. The driver and two others inside sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials are assessing the building for structural damage.

This is a developing story.