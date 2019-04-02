



— Firefighters rescued two adults who had capsized and were in the Tuolumne River for two days, Tuesday.

First responders were called to the scene with reports of someone screaming for help in the river. The people were found behind the Greenleaf Nursery on Lake Road.

A Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District’s Water Rescue Team boat found the two adults in the water.

Luckily, both had lifejackets on. Ambulances responded to the scene, but they refused treatment.

An hour after the rescue, boats and Animal Control responded to a dog that was stuck on the side of the river, unable to escape. The owner was reportedly walking her dog along the trail when the dog took off over the edge of the riverbank, dropping 20-25 feet down to the edge of the river.

A rescue boat that was returning from the rescue of the two adults, met the dog at the edge of the river and extracted it safely.