  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after bone fragments were found by a construction crew in Downtown Sacramento.

The discovery was made in the area of 12th and J streets on Tuesday.

Construction crews are working on fixing the sidewalk in front of a FedEx Office building near the intersection. One worker apparently lifted up some concrete and found the bones.

At this point, it’s unclear if the bones are human remains or animal bones. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is now investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s