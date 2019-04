RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Traffic is seriously backing up on eastbound Highway 50 in the Rancho Cordova area Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The incident happened a little after 8 a.m. just west of Sunrise Boulevard.

Slow traffic on Eastbound US50 just west of Sunrise due to collision. Lanes 2 & 3 blocked. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/HsqSNInuI9 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 3, 2019

A cement truck was involved in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol. Several lanes are blocked.

No estimated time of clearing has been given. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Updates to follow.