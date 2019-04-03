  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A “see something, say something” moment for some Roseville retail employees led to the arrest of a man with eight warrants out in four counties.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at a store along the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Roseville police say employees saw a man – later identified as David Franklin Tietjen – apparently casing some items at a store. Another man, Nathan Mark Gallagher, was seen circling outside in a car.

Nathan Mark Gallagher and David Franklin Tietjen's booking photos. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

When officers arrived, Gallagher took off. But he eventually pulled over and officers found over $2,000 worth of stolen items in his car. Gallagher, as officers also discovered, had eight warrants for his arrest out of four counties.

Tietjen also led officers on a short foot chase but was also soon arrested.

Both men have been booked into jail facing charges of organized retail theft.

