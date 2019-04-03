



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bill allowing state workers to bring their infants to work with them is up for a committee vote.

Assembly Bill 372 was introduced back in February. Wednesday morning, the bill was scheduled to be voted on in the Public Employment and Retirement Committee hearing.

If passed, state workers would be able to have more parent-infant bonding at work.

Babies would need to be between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 months, or until the infant is crawling – whichever is earlier. Babies must also get medical clearance from a doctor and a surgeon.

The lawmaker behind the proposal thinks he may have the new governor’s vote since Gavin Newsom has shown an interest in parent-friendly initiatives.

In the past, a similar bill didn’t advance through the legislature.