STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a Stockton drug store employee and suspects fired shots at each other.

The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday at Doug’s El Dorado Drug Store along the 2000 block of East Mariposa Road.

Stockton police say multiple suspects walked into the pharmacy, which had several people inside at the time. At some point, multiple gunshots were exchanged between the suspects and an armed employee.

The suspects were last seen running out of the store, getting into a getaway vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident, police say.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.