



— UC Davis Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that 200 people may have been exposed to measles in the Emergency Department on March 17.

The hospital sent out letters this week to those patients, alerting them of the possible exposure, according to public information officer Charles Casey.

Dean A. Blumberg, M.D., Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said a patient came into the Emergency Department with a rash that turned out to be measles. According to Blumberg, another patient, 7-year-old Jackson, who suffers from a terminal illness, was evaluated in the same exam room as the patient with measles before doctors suspected measles and closed the room to be cleaned.

Doctors say Jackson did not have measles as of Tuesday, 16 days after he was exposed. Blumberg said it typically takes eight to 12 days from the time of infection to develop symptoms. The range can also be seven to 21 days.

No other cases of measles or symptomatic patients have been recorded at the medical center, Blumberg said.

This comes after three confirmed cases of measles in Placer County last month. The family was reportedly infected while visiting a relative in Butte County. Members of the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club were possibly exposed to the virus on the night of March 18.

Earlier in March, Calaveras County officials confirmed an unvaccinated child contracted the disease in the Valley Springs area. That child had contact with several people in Calaveras and Amador County, according to officials.

The CDC considers people who received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine to be protected for life.