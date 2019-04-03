VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Two men have been arrested after police say they broke into and burglarized an apartment complex that had caught fire recently.

The incident happened Wednesday morning along the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.

A complex on that block had recently been the site of the fire back in March. Vacaville police say the two men – 34-year-old Avery James and 41-year-old Dante Johnson – broke the windows of the building and had started taken items inside.

Officers responded to the scene, deployed distraction devices and made loud announcements to try and get the pair to come out and surrender.

It took the help of a K9 to take James into custody, who was in one of the burned out apartments. Johnson was found in a neighboring unit and initially tried to run, officers say, but eventually surrendered.

Both men are now facing burglary, looting a disaster zone and resisting arrest charges.