WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in a frightening attempted kidnapping with intent to rape case who had plans for additional attacks, according to authorities.

In details outlined by authorities, police said that it appeared that the suspect not only was scheming to kidnap multiple female victims to rape them, but that the suspect had identified specific women he planned to target.

