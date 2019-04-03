  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) — A large amount of cash has been returned to its rightful owner after a Good Samaritan turned it into the police Wednesday.

(credit: Auburn Police Department)

Auburn police say a man reported losing a large amount of cash that he had set on his tire and forgot about before driving off. The report came into the Placer County Sheriff’s Office around 2:20 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Jill James came into the Auburn Police Department and turned in over $14,000 in cash. Police were able to confirm this was the money that was reported missing to the sheriff’s office and returned it to the man.

 

