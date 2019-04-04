  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early Thursday morning fire damaged a south Sacramento home under construction.

The incident happened near 24th Avenue and Deeble Street.

Crews say the fire fight was complicated by several factors. Due to the house being under renovation, there were holes in the floor that hindered firefighters’ progress.

Also, an air conditioning unit that had been newly installed on the roof fell through due to the fire burning so hot.

The flames were under control by 6 a.m.

Firefighters say no one was living at the home at the time. However, investigators will be looking at why several windows were broken out when firefighters arrived.

