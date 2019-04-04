Ready to find out about the newest businesses to open in Midtown? From a gluten-free cider house to an authentic Indian eatery to an interactive sports bar, read on to see the newest hotspots to open their doors in this Sacramento neighborhood.

Cider House

1111 24th St.

PHOTO: nicole l./YELP

Cider House is Sacramento’s first gluten-free cider taphouse, says the business on its website, offering 20 rotating ciders on tap, beer, kombucha and a gluten-free kitchen.

Menu items include housemade hummus and grilled cheese sandwiches, while the current tap list ranges from Oregon pumpkin cider and dry Irish stout to strawberry apple cider and honey saison. (You can view the full menu here.)

Cider House currently holds 4.5-stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Nicole L., who reviewed the new spot on March 26, wrote, “From local Two Rivers, to Two Towns (my favorite) to Stem from Denver, Aspall from the UK, Golden State Cider and many others, they have what you want on tap. The Nitty Orange Peach Mango is so balanced — it almost tastes like a less acidic mimosa.”

“Finally, a cider taproom in Sacramento!” added Brittney K. “It’s refreshing to see cider highlighted here, instead of how it’s typically offered as a more of an afterthought at most places.”

Cider House is open from 3:30–9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 3:30–11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Preethi Indian Cuisine

1905 Capitol Ave.

Photo: Lorelei S./Yelp

Preethi Indian Cuisine is a family-owned Indian restaurant and buffet featuring “southern and northern regional dishes that honor traditional, centuries-old family recipes,” says the eatery on its website.

On the menu, look for authentic dishes like deep-fried samosas, goat curry, Sambar soup with Indian lentils and Paneer Chatpat — homemade cheese cubes cooked intikka sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, Preethi Indian Cuisine has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Lorelei S., who reviewed Preethi Indian Cuisine on March 3, wrote, “Totally blown away by Preethi’s food! Believe the hype! The food shocked me with how flavorful and delicious it is! I’m excited to try more dishes here!”

“I was not disappointed in anything I tried,” shared Yelper Christan C. “Savory, some spicier than others. Also, had some delicious chai tea, a cup of green dal soup and those little doughnut balls in sugar syrup.”

Preethi Indian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. daily.

Costanza’s Bar

2107 L St.

Photo: Ian S./Yelp

Last but not least, Costanza’s Bar is an interactive sports bar and karaoke spot offering a self-serving beer wall, eating competitions and more.

A full menu is available, complete with bar favorites like buffalo wings, tacos and adult banana splits. Brunch and happy hour options are on hand as well. (See the full menu here.)

Costanza’s Bar’s current rating of four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Natalie S., who reviewed the new addition on March 19, wrote, “Costanza’s is a decent stop and conveniently located among many other bars in the area. … Pricing was decent, it wasn’t too terribly loud and, all in all, a solid experience.”

And Yelper Dale P., added, “Nice local, mid-town Sacramento bar. … This place has a nice selection of microbrews on tap. The menu is pretty limited! And as bars go this is probably a good place to meet up with friends after work.”

Costanza’s Bar is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.