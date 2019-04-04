AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – Rain is putting a damper on the Daffodil Hill bloom this year.

With more heavy rains coming, the decision was made on Thursday to close the attraction for the 2019 season.

The past few storms have already damaged the blooms – and the next round is expected to push them past the point where they can’t recover.

Aside from damaging the blooms, rain has also made paths and parking areas slippery.

“Together these factors have led the family to make the difficult decision to close Daffodil Hill for the 2019 season,” the attraction wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “We realize that this decision will disappoint all who were planning on visiting us this year, however, the weather has dictated this decision.”

Officials also noted that the rush of guests the past weekend completely overwhelmed the county road system leading to the attraction. Parking, restrooms and garden areas were also overwhelmed.

The family that manages the property will try to address these issues in the coming months to try and better prepare for the 2020 season.