bicyclist killed, DUI, Riverbank News
RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver veered off the road, hitting him on his bicycle Thursday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday when Jordan Pomares-Boeh, 24, was traveling north on Claus Road in Riverbank.

Pomares-Boeth veered to the east of the roadway, hitting and killing a man on his bicycle. When officers contacted Pomares-Boeh at the scene, they determined he was intoxicated.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public County Safety Center for DUI causing death.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

