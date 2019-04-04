  • CBS13On Air

DIXON (CBS13) — The Dutch Bros Coffee location in Dixon is raising money for the two teens who were electrocuted in a canal this week.

On Friday, April 5, the company will give $1 from the purchase of every drink to the families of Jacob Hourmouzus and Jacob Schneider. The Dutch Bros Coffee in Dixon is located at 2375 North First Street.

ALSO: Getting Answers: Why Was The Bridge Electrified Where Two Teens Were Electrocuted?

Both teens attended Dixon High School.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, the boys jumped into a canal to save a dog. They were electrocuted when they reached up and grabbed a metal bridge to prevent from being swept down the canal.

 

