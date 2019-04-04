



— The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has concluded their investigation into the double homicide in Foothill Farms last Saturday.

The sheriff’s department said 35-year-old Kareem Simmons and 40-year-old Shaneil Tucker, both of Sacramento, were the victims in the shooting. Officials believe the two knew each other and were related through another family relationship.

Through their investigation, the sheriff’s department found the victims shot each other after arguing and brandishing firearms toward one another. They concluded through physical evidence and witness statements that the men shot and killed each other.

Investigators said there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.