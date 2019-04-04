WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An 80-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Sacramento Avenue and Todhunter Avenue Thursday evening, according to police.

West Sacramento police say the man was not on a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he died. The incident happened just before 6 p.m.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not seem to have played a factor in this incident. The driver voluntarily gave a blood sample at the scene to prove he was not impaired.

Officials are investigating the incident to see who was at fault.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.