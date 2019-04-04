AUBURN (CBS13) – Police say ten Placer High School students are involved in a case of kids trying to pass counterfeit $20 bills.

The Auburn Police Department says officers have been investigating reports of kids trying to use counterfeit bills at several businesses in in the city recently. Officers discovered that counterfeit bills had been passed at four Auburn businesses recently.

Two counterfeit bills were also passed at the Placer High cafeteria, police say.

Investigators believe the students didn’t make the bills, but got them from an unidentified outside source.

All the students reportedly involved in the case are juveniles from Placer High, police say.