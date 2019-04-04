



— 70-year-old rocker Ozzy Osbourne is postponing all of his 2019 concerts, including a scheduled stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in July.

The rocker reportedly injured himself in a fall at his Los Angeles home, reaggravating an old injury from a 2003 ATV accident.

Osbourne was scheduled to play Golden 1 Center on July 18 of 2019. That show has been rescheduled for July 17, 2020.

Fans are being asked to hold on to their tickets. They will be honored for the 2020 show.