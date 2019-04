SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bus driver has been arrested after a bizarre trip through Sacramento on Friday night.

The driver was operating an Amtrak bus with passengers on board when he reportedly started driving erratically — possibly under the influence, according to police.

He let the passengers off at 5th and P streets, then drove to Elk Grove, and then headed back to Sacramento to the Sacramento Valley Amtrak station where he was taken into police custody.