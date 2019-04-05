  • CBS13On Air

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Nine baby opossums are being cared for by Gold Country Wildlife Rescue after being found in Orangevale.

The animal rescue organization says the animals were located on their dead mother on someone’s deck.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says it will blend the babies in with others they are already caring for.

For more information about Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, you can visit their website here.

