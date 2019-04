FAIRFIELD (KPIX 5) — A California Highway Patrol trooper who was injured in an accident at a Fairfield trampoline park is moving forward with a lawsuit, years after the accident left him temporarily unable to move or walk.

Diondre Hurn now walks with a hitch in his step, the only visible sign of his accident at Jump Highway on August 13, 2013. He said he never expected that the visit would change his life forever.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.