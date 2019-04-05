



(KDKA/CBS Local) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about the safety of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play products after reports of at least 10 infant deaths.

According to officials, the deaths happened when the infants rolled from their back onto their stomach or side. They say all 10 of the babies were 3 months of age or older.

The deaths date back to 2015.

The CPSC is recommending that parents stop using the Rock ‘n Play when their baby reaches 3-months, or the child begins exhibiting the capability to roll over.

They also recommend parents use the restraints when their baby is in an “inclined sleep product.”

The give this advice to parents and caregivers:

“CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”

For more information on the warning, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.