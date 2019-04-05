SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A fire that started in a historic vacant building spread and damaged a comic book store in Suisun City late Thursday night.

Suisun City Fire says firefighters responded to the scene along the 600 block of Main Street a little before midnight and found flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters say the business that caught fire was vacant, but a comic book store next door was starting to catch fire as well.

The fire went to 3-alarms. The comic book store suffered moderate damage, but firefighters were able to save most of the building.

Firefighters say the vacant business is a total loss, with part of the brick building – which was built in 1906 – collapsing in the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident and exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.