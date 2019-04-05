  • CBS13On Air

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A 24-year-old woman is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash on Highway 65 that sent three people to the hospital.

The incident happened a little after 12:30 a.m. Friday at Twelve Bridges Drive.

Scene of the crash early Friday morning. (Credit: Lincoln Police Department)

Lincoln police say officers found two vehicles had rolled over. Investigators believe the driver of a Toyota, 24-year-old Jovonna Martinez, struck a Land Rover heading in the same direction – causing both cars to flip.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and has been booked at South Placer Jail.

Jovonna Martinez' booking photo. (Credit: Lincoln Police Department)

A passenger in Martinez’ car and both people in the Land Rover have been taken to the hospital.

Highway 65 was closed for a short time early Friday morning as Caltrans crews cleaned up after the crash.

